Justin Bieber at worst? On vacation, he rushes home

Justin Bieber was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The singer was forced to cut short his vacation due to his state of health.

Earlier this year, the 28-year-old star embarked on an international tour titled The Justice World Tour. Justin Bieber had started to perform in several cities in the United States and he was to reach Europe this summer. The singer’s fans were really looking forward to seeing him on stage. Unfortunately, Hailey Bieber’s husband recently announced some bad news on his Instagram account. In a video, the interpreter of Baby revealed to have Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Justin Bieber shocked his fans by appearing completely disfigured on these pictures.

This rare neurological disease resulted in facial paralysis on the right side of his face. The artist also explained that it was a virus that attacked the nerves of his ears. It can therefore lead to hearing loss. Justin Bieber had the regret to announce to his fans that he canceled his next concerts because of his suddenly deteriorating state of health. To relax, the star decided to treat herself to a few days in the sun. At worst, Justin Bieber, however, had to cut short his stay.

Justin Bieber appears in high spirits as he returns to LA with supermodel wife Hailey Bieber https://t.co/2EOZykOQcc — News Updates (@DotNewsUpdates) June 27, 2022

Justin Bieber is no better

The 28-year-old singer and his wife left a few days ago to relax on a private island in the Bahamas. On Monday, June 27, the couple was however seen getting off their private jet in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber and Hailey then went to dinner at a restaurant in West Hollywood before going to their home. The star and the model are therefore returned earlier than expected of their holidays in the sun. Justin Bieber may have treatment for his illness. A doctor recently reported that Ramsay Hunt syndrome is often found in older people. However, people with this disease recover very quickly. We hope that the star will be better in the days to come.