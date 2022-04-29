Justin Bieber plays the bad boys in his new music video “Honest”!

Singer Justin Bieber has just unveiled “Honest”, a brand new clipped title. Check out the images, below.

Justin Bieber has never finished entertaining his fans. After i feel funnythe star puts online Honest. The MCE TV editorial reveals everything to you.

Justin Bieber is very productive right now

Just two days ago, we were talking to you abouta new song by Justin Bieberentitled i feel funny. This is a very short title (76 seconds) on which he has fun, dances and grimaces. Yes, it changes from what he usually does.

For the clip, the singer did not take the lead either. He called on Cole Bennett. The latter recounts: “One day Justin texted me about this song. And he was like, ‘Should we do a visual for that? Song directly in Top 1. “. We joked about making a video for it, but we never did. “.

Before continuing: “A few weeks later, we were doing a pickup day for a video we had recently shot, but never finished (Honest). We had a little time to go from one scene to another. So I went to his trailer and said, “Do you remember that song you sent me? let’s turn a video on my phone ! “”.

Although Cole Bennet used his phone, the pictures are of very good quality. The main thing, to tell the truth, is that the fans liked the clipped title of Justin Bieber. MCE TV tells you more, later in this article.

Discover the clipped title Honest

At the end of i feel funnyit was written that another clipped title (Honest) would soon be online. Well, we weren’t lied to.

Thereby, we find Justin Bieber on a catchy beat. The lyrics will go into your head for sure. But the video is also very captivating.

The singer appears with his superb balaclava, in the heart of the snow-capped mountains. He is accompanied by Don Toliver, his great friend. Whole, they have fun riding a jet ski.

At one point in the clip, everything changes. They meet a frozen man then are attacked by a bandit, equipped with a gun. They then engage in a bitter struggle.

What we liked, these are the many special effects. Since it is difficult to describe them, we invite you to take a look at Honest, by clicking right here.

In any case, Justin Bieber fans look won over one more time. “The world used to hate him, however we can’t deny how talented he is. It’s a legend. »can we read, in the space dedicated to comments.

To tell you the truth, it is very likely that new people will start to appreciate Justin Bieber after listening and seeing Honest. Maybe eventhey will take their place for his next tour.

” To be honest, this clip is really awesome. », outbid a second. This is a very subtle reference to the title of the song. Kudos to this user.

And you, what did you think? Will this become your new favorite song? In any case, it won’t be Hailey Bieber’s. For her, it is Name by Justin Bieberand then that’s all.

Photo credit: USA Today/SPUS/ABACA