Justin Bieber soon to be a dad? Hailey Bieber reacts to baby bump rumor

This Sunday, April 3, 2022 was organized the 64th ceremony of Grammy Awards, the most prestigious event in the world of music in the USA. Unfortunately for Justin Bieber, despite his 8 nominations for his album “Justice” and its titles Peaches, lonely and Anyonethe singer finally left empty-handed.

Hailey Baldwin pregnant with Justin Bieber?

However, as surprising as it may seem, it was not this failure that had the tabloid press and its fans talking this weekend, but the dress of Hailey Bieber, his wife, who was present at his side during the ceremony. The reason ? While the model was dressed in a white dress signed Yves Saint-Laurent, some people quickly suggested that it was hiding the beginnings of a baby bump…

An amazing new topic of conversation – as you can discover below, it’s really hard to see where this little piece of rounded belly is hiding, which obviously did not please the main concerned. On the occasion of a post from Radar Online on Instagram, “Is a little Belieber on the way? Fans wonder if Hailey Baldwin might be pregnant after spotting what appears to be a Baby Bump“, the young woman did not hesitate to respond in a scathing way in order to share her anger at seeing her physique being judged so hastily and stupidly:…

