Justin Timberlake dedicates a tender birthday message to his wife, Jessica Biel

Jessica Biell, turned 40 this March 3, to commemorate the special day her husband, Justin Timberlake, He dedicated some beautiful words to him showing the love they have, being one of the most stable couples in Hollywood.

The singer, He shared through his Instagram stories a photo of them dressed up with these words:

“Whether it’s lying on a couch, kicking my butt at the gym, or dressing up at ridiculous costume parties…you make everything go smoothly.”wrote in the message.

And he ended with these words: “I love you and celebrate you every day.”

For her part, Jessica Biel shared a photo with her two children celebrating her birthday:

“Celebrating my 40th birthday with my two favorite guys on the entire planet. I love you family. Thank you all for all the birthday love you sent me.”and joked “Forty is a breath of fresh air!”

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel love story

The couple met in 2007 at the birthday of a friend of Justin. The singer fell in love with her, got her number and asked her out. That same year they began their relationship, showing themselves publicly holding hands.

However, not everything has been a fairy tale, In 2011 the couple announced their definitive separation, but they returned after three months.

In 2012 they took the next step in their relationship and both said yes at the altar, three years later they welcomed their first child, Silas.

In 2019, speculation began that Timberlake had been unfaithful to his wife with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the movie “Palmer”, because he was caught holding her hand and caressing Alisha’s hand. Some time later, Justin himself had to apologize publicly and to Jessica, justifying his actions by drinking alcohol.

One year after the infidelity controversy, in 2020, the couple welcomed their second son, Phineas. So far they have kept their relationship and family low profile to the public.