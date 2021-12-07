Juve, Allegri turnover: “Perin, Rugani and Alex Sandro play. Dybala ok” | News

First or second place in Champions? For Merry it is not fundamental: “Apart from Liverpool, City and Bayern Munich the others are still to be seen. We need to be lucky in the draw. It is important to have passed the round, then let’s see who gets to us.” Against Malmoe the Juventus coach will make a turnover: “Perin, Rugani, Alex Sandro and Rabiot will play”. Dybala? “He will play, he has to put minutes in his legs”.

THE CONFERENCE OF ALLEGRI

On training

“Tomorrow Perin plays in goal, Rugani returns and Alex Sandro and Rabiot will play. I hope to give Mattia De Sciglio minutes too, for the rest we will see. Dybala is fine and will play, he needs to put minutes in his legs. We must play well also for prepare well for Saturday “.

About Arthur

“He’s fine and we’ll see tomorrow morning because I have Kulusevski out and let’s see if we can play with three midfielders.”

On the form

“4-2-3-1? We are more orderly but it doesn’t mean that we will play only with this module. Tomorrow is difficult because we only have Bernardeschi as a winger”.

On the favorites for the Champions League

“Liverpool, Bayern Munich, City, Psg and Real Madrid are the favorites for the Champions League”.

On the match

“The important thing is to approach the match well, to have fun, play it and win. In the championship we are late and the four in front are traveling very fast. We must continue to win, step by step, then we will see. Winning is important, because when we win the matches are more satisfied and work with greater serenity “.

On the Champions

“We have to create the conditions to do better than in the last 2 years in the Champions League. We have to get there in condition, another tournament begins, on Monday we will see who will touch us. First or second? The discussions are still open, then we also need luck”.

THE WORDS OF RABIOT

On the match against Malmoe

“We have to win by playing well, because we can still finish first. It is important to win.”

On the role

“Central midfielder, but I can adapt, where needed to help the team, even on the wing, according to what the coach asks of me.”

On the whistles of the stadium

“I am a professional and I have been doing this job for ten years and I know football. I am calm and think about the pitch to give everything for this team. Only by playing well can I change this. I talked to Allegri. I have to score, this season I don’t it still happened, and maybe to help the team also some assists: something more. So far I have done good things, other times not, but in general I have grown, even tactically. “