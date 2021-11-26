Juve, Chelsea returns to the office for Chiesa: monster offer of 100 million | News

According to the Daily Mail, the former viola would be the number one goal of the Blues and the bianconeri executives would be considering the possible sale

Chelsea returns to the charge for Federico Chiesa and it’s serious. The Daily Mail reports this, anticipating the details of the offer that Abramovic’s club is preparing. In detail, for Juve’s offensive winger, the Blues would be ready to put on the plate 84 million pounds, just under 100 million euros. Monstre figure that it could make the bianconeri managers waver hunting for resources to get to Vlahovic and re-found the team.

At the moment the indiscretion does not find direct confirmation in Italy, but overseas do not seem to have doubts about the intentions of Marina Granovskaia and her staff. Federico Chiesa has been very fond of Chelsea for some time and, after last summer’s polls, Tuchel would be very happy to have him available for his 4-2-3-1. Left or right, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that the former viola has convinced everyone around Stamford Bridge and now appears to be Chelsea’s number one goal.

Possible objective given the figures at stake. At the moment Chiesa has cost Juventus only about ten million, but next summer the Bianconeri will have to pay Fiorentina a tranche of 40 million to complete the operation for a total of about 50 million. More or less half of what Chelsea offers and which, budget in hand, would guarantee an important capital gain and cash money to try to convince Fiorentina to sell Vlahovic and then begin to set up the re-foundation of the squad together with the disposals of Rabiot, Kulusevski, Arthur and Ramsey.

Of course, the technical aspect linked to the eventual sacrifice of the Church must also be considered and various considerations in Vinovo could be inserted here. Federico is one of the great Juventus talents, a difficult one to replace. But with Allegri the spark has not yet struck and the technical-tactical harmony with the coach is not total. Situation that could also lead to a sensational decision. In fact, everything must be placed on the plate. Including the player’s will and ambitions. Which, translated, means that the Chelsea solution could be very attractive also for the person concerned. Chelsea are serious for Chiesa and Juve think about it.