Juve: “Increase and business continuity at risk”

Through the publication of an official document, Juventus has signaled that it has received the green light from Consob to add an Information Supplement to the Prospectus on the 400 million euro capital increase, published on 24 November 2021.

A decision that follows the “news of the existence of an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Turin, against the Company itself as well as some of its current representatives (Andrea Agnelli, Pavel Nedved and Stefano Cerrato) and past, regarding the item “Proceeds from management of players’ rights” registered in financial statements at 30 June 2019, 2020 and 2021 for the offenses referred to in art. 2622 cod. civ. (False corporate communications of listed companies) and art. 8 of Legislative Decree no. 74/2000 (Issue of invoices or other documents for non-existent transactions) and, as far as the Company is concerned, for the offense envisaged by art. 5 (Liability of the entity) and 25-ter (Corporate crimes) of Legislative Decree no. 231/2001“.

“Although the Company has adopted an organization, management and control model pursuant to Legislative Decree no. 231/2001 – the document reads -, the Company is exposed to the risk of incurring penalties deriving from non-compliance with Legislative Decree no. 231/2001. Should sanctions and / or convictions be imposed on corporate officers of the Issuer, the requisites envisaged by current legislation for the maintenance of offices and / or positions could cease and the Issuer’s reputation would be significantly affected.“.

“From the aforementioned occurrences – the communication continues – negative impacts, even significant ones, could arise on the economic, financial and equity situation of the Issuer and the Group. The Issuer believes that the search and seizure decree and the news of the existence of an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Turin do not configure on the Supplement Date a material adverse change, the occurrence of which – under the terms of the Underwriting Agreement stipulated on November 22, 2021 – allows the Guarantors to withdraw from the guarantee commitments in relation to the Capital Increase, this taking into account the initial stage of the investigations concerning the hypotheses of crime, still in the investigative phase by the investigating bodies“.

“However – clarifies the company in this regard -, at the Supplement Date there is a risk that the Guarantors believe that the aforementioned facts (ie search and seizure decree and investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Turin Court) constitute the conditions for exercising the right of withdrawal from the guarantee commitment in relation to the Capital Increase“.

In this case, “if the Guarantors withdraw from the guarantee commitment, taking into account the divisible nature of the Capital Increase, in the event that no New Shares, other than those covered by the EXOR Underwriting Undertaking, were subscribed as a result of the Offer in option and any offer on the Stock Exchange of the option rights, the Issuer’s capital, taking into account the EXOR Underwriting Commitment, would only be increased by the amount of 255 million euros (of which Euro 75 million already subject to payment for a future capital increase by EXOR on August 27, 2021), compared to the maximum value of the approved share capital increase of Euro 400 million“.

“If the Capital Increase were only partially carried out – Juventus concludes -, limited financial resources would flow to the Group. In such cases, in the absence of further timely measures to support the Updated and confirmed development plan [ndr, ossia il Piano di sviluppo della Società per gli esercizi 2019/20 – 2023/24], the Group’s ability to maintain the assumption of business continuity over the Plan period would cease“.

