Juve, the defeat in London also weighs on the budget: how many millions he lost

On the one hand the sporting flop, on the other the economic one. Which is perhaps what weighs the most, because the Juve comes from two years of Covid in which he lost a lot of money, with a hole in the budget that required two recapitalisations not to laugh at. Here then is that every euro lost, in the end, counts. Especially if the squad seems to have weakened and in January it must be supported with one or two additions in midfield and maybe with something up front. Here’s how much the knockout cost with the Chelsea.

THE ACCOUNTS IN THE POCKET – In the last two days, Juventus recorded losses on the stock market of 7% (Tuesday, before Chelsea-Juve) and 3% (yesterday). The reason? The announcement of the conditions of the recapitalization from 400 million euros approved by the board of directors. Every victory, especially in the Champions League, is a great opportunity to fill the coffers, given that it counts 2.8 million euros. Even in the group stage. Money that would have been useful even in case of a tie: 900 thousand euros. The resounding knockout of Stamford Bridge does not bring even one euro, and in addition it is a great damage to image (which weighs especially if you are listed on the stock exchange).

THE WAY IN CHAMPIONS – On the Corriere dello Sport then Juventus’ future path in the Champions League is reconstructed, which now risks catching a big one in the round of 16, having finished second in the group. A fact that – writes the newspaper – “is also reflected in the accounts: the second rounds are safe, but access to the quarters would be worth others 10.6 millioni, in the semifinal 12.5, in the final 15.5 with another 4.5 million for the winner to be added 3.5 million for the Super Cup. Looking beyond the second round was already difficult before, now it is even more difficult. And the accounts never add up“.