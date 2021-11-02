Juve, with Rabiot you lose one match out of two: the disaster of zero parameters | First page

The return of Adrien Rabiot, after the stop for the positivity at Covid, coincided with two defeats for Juventus, with Sassuolo and Verona. With this we certainly do not want to attribute the responsibility for the two heavy KOs suffered by the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri only to the Frenchman, but certainly Rabiot, on both occasions, was among the worst in the field. Lack of personality and charisma, and little competitive anger: the now chronic defects of the former Paris Saint Germain, especially in the hot moments of the matches, become the problems of the whole team.

THE CATASTROPHIC DATA – This season, the 1995 class of Saint-Maurice played nine of the 15 games in which Juve has been involved: the worrying fact is that Rabiot has always been there in the 4 defeats of the bianconeri (Empoli and Naples first, Sassuolo and Verona after). With him on the pitch, Juve lost 4 out of 9 games, 44.4%. In a nutshell, with the transalpine in the field, Juve loses one game out of two.

ZERO PARAMETER WITH BLOOD ENGAGEMENT – It is an impressive figure, if you also think about the fact that Rabiot has a contract until 2023 for 7 million per season, figures for which one would expect it to make a difference in very different terms, compared to the current ones. During last week’s press conference, the president Andrea Agnelli spoke about the management of zero parameters in recent years at Juve (including, therefore, Rabiot): “There must be a healthier management of zero parameters, those who ask for huge figures and see them satisfied complicate this discourse“. Here, in fact.