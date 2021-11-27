Juventus: Agnelli, Nedved and the club under investigation for suspected capital gains of 282 million and false invoices

Listen to the audio version of the article

The top management of Juventus Fc is under investigation for false accounting and the issue of invoices for non-existent transactions. The crime hypotheses were formulated by the Turin prosecutor. Since the afternoon of Friday 26 November, the Guardia di Finanza has been searching the Turin and Milan offices of the football club. According to a press release from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, “the financiers (…) have been instructed to find the documentation and other elements relating to the corporate financial statements approved in the years from 2019 to 2021, with reference to the purchase and sale of rights to the sports performances of the players, both regular preparation of financial statements “. The relationship with Cristiano Ronado is also investigated.

Capital gains in the transfer market, agents and Cr7



The accused are the capital gains in the transfer market and the fees to the prosecutors registered in the budgets of three sports seasons, from the one ended June 30, 2019 to the last, ended June 30 this year. At the base of the investigation there are capital gains of 282 million euros in three years “characterized by fraudulently increased values”. An investigation by Consob, the Commission that supervises listed companies, had already begun on the issue, which began on 12 July last. According to some rumors, operations for a value of 50 million euros are contested, but there are no confirmations. There are also checks on economic relations with Cristiano Ronaldo. The player is not under investigation. The financiers were instructed by the magistrates to look for “documents and private deeds” relating to the contract and overdue salaries.

The Pjanic capital gain in the exchange with Arthur



Recall that one of the most controversial transactions accounted for in the capital gains was the sale of Miralem Pjanic to Barcelona in June 2020. The player was valued at around 63 million. The Juventus club recorded a capital gain of 43.7 million in the financial statements at 30 June 2020. In reality, Juventus did not collect any money, because at the same time they bought midfielder Arthur from the Catalan team, valued at 72 million, plus a possible bonus of 10 million if certain conditions occur during the duration of the contract. A high rating compared to the technical level of the Brazilian footballer, who played a mediocre year in Turin and does not shine this season as well. Barcelona also entered a capital gain in the budget. Everyone is happy, but very little money has been made. In fact it was an exchange and the capital gains are almost all paper.

“Mirror” operations



The investigation of the Prosecutor’s Office also concerns exchanges of players of a smaller amount, operations in which money does not run, known as “mirror”. Like the purchase of 20-year-old Marley Akè from Olympique Marseille for 8 million, in exchange for the sale of Franco Tongya, 19-year-old born in Turin of Cameroonian parents, raised in the Juventus nursery for the same amount. Under the magnifying glass there are also numerous sales of young people of the under 23 “with significant and out-of-range considerations” compared to players of the same level and category. This is the case of the purchase from Barcelona of Alejandro Marques Mendez, a 20-year-old forward now on loan to Spanish team Cd Mirandés, for 8.2 million, in exchange for 23-year-old Brazilian midfielder Matheus Pereira, valued at 8 million. Investigators are also targeting the sales and acquisitions made close to the contractual deadline, as in the case of the purchase for 18 million of Nicolò Rovella from Genoa, with the simultaneous sale to the same company of Manolo Portanova for 10 million and of Elia Petrelli for 8 million. millions.

Agnelli, Nedved, Paratici are under investigation



The press release says that “at present, the activities are aimed at ascertaining the hypothesis of a crime (…) against the top management and the managers of the business, financial and sports management areas”. No names are mentioned. The Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, the vice president Pavel Nedved, who has wide powers, the former Chief football officer Fabio Paratici, who left the company on June 30, are now under investigation and is now the sporting director of Tottenham in London. At least three executives are also under investigation, but there could be more because there have been changes in the finance area in recent years.