K-Pop group Blackpink is hosting a virtual concert on PUBG Mobile later this month

The popular K-pop group will be hosting a virtual concert, their first ever, on PUBG Mobile later this month.

The Official PUBG Mobile Twitter Account broke the news earlier today (July 12), setting the dates when players can expect to watch the virtual concert. North and South America will be able to attend on July 22-23 and 29-30. And the rest of the world can watch the concert from July 23-24 and July 30-31.

In a follow-up tweetit was announced that on July 15 players will be able to receive a free concert ticket in-game, and on July 16 they will be able to download the concert resource pack, but did not provide any details on what this will include.

Details are also thin on what shape the gig will actually take, like whether or not the band will have in-game role models. But considering it’s less than a month away, we’ll probably find out soon enough.

Live concerts have become increasingly popular in Battle Royale games, with musicians like Travis Scott, Ariana Grande, and Marshmellow hosting events in Fortnite.

While Fortnite’s collabs can often be a bit more focused, PUBG Mobile’s are all over the place. In May, the game had a collaboration with Baby Shark of All Things. And he also saw content featuring the popular Neon Genesis Evangelion anime.

This Blackpink concert also marks the return of the K-pop group, as they haven’t released a new album since 2020. And what better way to make your comeback than a mobile version of a battle royale game?