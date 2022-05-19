Kaka snubs Lionel Messi and names his all-time best XI

Composing his all-time best XI in 2015, Brazil legend Kaka kept Cristiano Ronaldo in attack but couldn’t choose Lionel Messi ahead of Ronaldinho.

The last attacking spot in Kaka’s 4-3-3 formation went to his former World Cup-winning teammate Ronaldo.

The Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi debate has raged for generations, with some of the biggest stars airing their opinions. Kaka, who won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002, avoided a regular comparison in his all-time XI but there was some controversy nonetheless.

In his best XI for Daily Mail, the Brazilian created an all-star attack, which surprisingly didn’t include the great Lionel Messi. Kaka’s three-way attack started with his former Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo on the left wing:

Justifying his choice, he states:

“I will have the three Ronaldos in front, starting with Cristiano. I learned a lot from him which helped me in my career when we played for Real Madrid. He’s the best player on the planet right now, a special player. »

Next came the great Ronaldo Nazario, who Kaka said was “different from everyone else”.

Kaka added:

“For me, the Brazilian Ronaldo is one of the best strikers in the history of football. He is different from anyone. I have to say he is the best player I have played with. His speed, his dribbling, his finishing, his movement. I love it. »

He completed his first three with Ronaldinho on the right wing.

The former AC Milan star added:

“I played against Lionel Messi, but Ronaldinho made my last place. He’s a genius. He can do things with the ball that you don’t understand. In training you see a lot of things that you don’t see in the game. In training he was freed from the emotional part, from the responsibility of the games. In training, he was free to do whatever he wanted.

Kaka’s complete dream team (4-3-3):

Dida; Cafu, Nesta, Maldini, Carlos; Iniesta, Pirlo, Zidane; Cristiano, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho;

