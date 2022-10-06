Kanye West clashes with Khloé Kardashian on Instagram, claims Kim ‘kidnapped’ their daughter Chicago on her birthday

It is often said that the best defense is attack. A strategy taken a little too literally by Kanye West. Since Monday, October 3, the rapper has been under fire for wearing a flocked t-shirt with the slogan “White Lives Matter” during the surprise parade of his brand Yeezy at Paris Fashion Week. Many personalities have tackled the musician, including Gigi Hadid who called him a “tyrant” and a “clown”. In the midst of a scandal, the one who now calls himself Ye has decided to respond to the controversy by attacking the Kardashian clan and more particularly his ex-wife Kim K.

Kanye West attacks the Kardashians once again

In a long message posted on his Instagram account this Wednesday, October 5, Kanye West thus, to defend himself, brought back to the carpet his accusations that Kim Kardashian would not have invited him to his daughter’s birthday in Chicago. “I wonder what Gigi and Venus had to say about the time I didn’t know where my kid was on his birthday…Why did everyone feel free to attack me about my t-shirt. But no public figure spoke up to say it was wrong for the Kardashians to prevent me from seeing my daughter. Or we only intervene when it comes to destroying a black man who dares to have a different political opinion. And for the audience so offended by my t-shirt, where were you when I couldn’t see my kids? »he writes on his account.

Don’t you see the link between the criticisms of the rapper’s choice to highlight the supremacist and racist slogan “White Lives Matter” and this family affair? Neither is Khloe Kardashian. And too much is too much! Kim Kardashian’s sister has decided to respond publicly to Kanye West asking him to stop his attacks on the clan. “Yeah, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media, but you keep talking about it here. You are the father of my nephews and nieces and I’m trying to be respectful, but please stop picking on Kimberly and stop using our family when you need a diversion.”, she pleads first. Before accusing his ex-brother-in-law of lying: “Again this birthday story. That’s enough. We all know the truth and I think everyone is fed up with this. You know exactly where your kids are all the time and it was you who wanted separate birthdays”.

Khloé Kardashian goes to clash with Kanye West

Finally, Khloé Kardashian concludes, driving the point home: “As you said yourself, she’s the one raising the kids 80% of the time. So please leave her and the family alone, so the children can be brought up in peace.”. What hasn’t she done! In a rage, Kanye West replied on his Instagram account, violently clashing with Khloé and the entire Kardashian clan. “You are lying and you are all liars. You simply kidnapped Chicago on her birthday so that she would remember her father was not there”, he wrote to them in capital letters to show his fury. Ye then accuses the Kardashians of also trying to prevent her from attending her son Psalm’s birthday party: “You also threw a party before Psalm’s birthday when I was on a plane from Japan to be there on D-Day. And I only found out about the existence of this party afterwards, by seeing pictures on Internet. » Gone are the days when Kanye West apologized for treating Kim Kardashian badly.