Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson using Kim Kardashian audio

kanye-west take every opportunity to making fun of Pete Davidson and this time he did it using an audio of Kim Kardashian for his presentation of “Donda 2”. The rapper made it very clear to the “Saturday Night Live” comedian that the socialite is still his wife and the mother of his children.

On February 22, Kanye West presented his new album “Donda 2” in Miami, Florida. During the presentation, the rapper drew attention to his extravagant style, but definitely the voice of kim kardashian It was something no one expected.

Kanye West uses the voice of Kim Kardashian during his presentation of “Donda 2”

The also fashion designer mocked Peter Davidson by using an audio of Kim Kardashian in which she is heard saying: “I married the best rapper of all time”. This happened while dramatic background music played and the dark stage filled with smoke.

“Not only that, he is the richest black man in America. A talented and complete genius who gave me four amazing children”, continued the audio. However, Kanye left out the part where Kim Kardashian said, “When I divorce him, the only thing I’ll be left with is his personality.”

What Kim Kardashian was heard saying was part of her monologue for “Saturday Night Live”, a program she attended as a special guest last October 2021 and the same one in which her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, works.