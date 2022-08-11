Kardashian Fans Mock Kylie Jenner as They Spot ‘Hilarious’ But ‘Awkward’ Details in New TikTok’s Background

KARDASHIAN fans have laughed at Kylie Jenner after noticing a “hilarious” and “embarrassing” detail in the background of a new TikTok video.

Ariel Tejada, Kylie’s makeup artist, posted a wild clip of the Kardashian star.

5

The 25-year-old reality star wore a dark blue bodysuit in the TikTok video.

Kylie moved her hands to a round table with glass cups and picked up her cell phone.

The Hulu star appeared to be talking to her cell as she leaned against the sofa cushions.

The cell screen appeared to be someone’s Instagram or TikTok page.

Kylie noticed the blunder and jokingly wrote in the comments section, “I love it when TikTok calls me. »

Ariel captioned the post: “Happy birthday! I love you ! »

COMMENTS

Fans mocked the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for “pretending to be on the phone while she’s on Instagram.”

Most read in Entertainment

One fan said, “Awkward! This is not a call”

Another fan added, “Is it too high or is it an awkward video? »

A third fan mentioned, “Y’all, it’s TikTok on his phone! »

A fourth person chimed in: “I can’t talk!” Instagram is calling! »

FARCINE

Ariel had previously pranked the TV star as he gave her messy hair and finished off her dark makeup.

The makeup artist said, “Do you like the irregularities in your waterline, like your lip line? »

Kylie had an offended look on her face as Ariel burst out laughing.

BIRTHDAY’S PARTY

Recently, the KUWTK star teased her post-baby curves at her extravagant 25th birthday party.

While donning the beaded see-through dress, the E! the star showed off her behind and pulled up her booty for the camera.

In the short video, Kylie seemed to enjoy the fireworks.

On her special day, guests were treated to a luxury dinner and birthday cake with pink rosebuds and light orange frosting.

Guests also ate rainbow cake with Skittles, as well as other types of candy, inside.

Kylie’s closest friends: her assistant Maguire Amundsen, her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou and former assistant Victoria Villarroel, were at shindig chic.

The tables were decorated with white flowers, blue placemats, white beads and pots of blue beads.

Sadly, Kylie’s famous sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, missed the birthday.

She commented “Major FOMO” on the post: with a crying face emoji.

Kylie had a birthday breakfast with her sisters Kendall Jenner, 26, and Kim Kardashian, 41.

Kylie shares four-year-old daughter Stormi and baby brother – whose name has yet to be announced – with baby daddy Travis Scott, 31.

5

5