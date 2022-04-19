Karina Banda after leaving ‘Falling in love USA’ took her bags and went to her native country

The host Karina Banda went on a trip to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to enjoy a few days of respite after having been involved in a scandal for her departure from the program ‘Falling in love with USA’.

“When you’re in San Miguel… buy a hat, find a beautiful landscape or a colorful wall and take a picture,” the Mexican wrote on her personal Instagram account.

Therefore, after the measures that were taken by the television network, the driver took the opportunity to take a trip to disconnect and thus share with people who were quite close to her.

It was for this reason that the wife of singer Carlos Ponce, took her bags and went to Mexico, her native country. In the shared photographs, she has been seen quite excited to have moved to the nation to enjoy various landscapes.

“Have you come to San Miguel de Allende? It is a magical and super picturesque town that will steal your heart, “added the winner of six Emmys in the publication.

karina Banda added that she feels quite grateful for sharing with her familyespecially with their children and thus be able to “accumulate memories”, so they like to make trips to expand memories among their relatives.

“I ask you for me and for my loved ones, the grace to fulfill your holy will with all perfection and to accept for your love the joys and sorrows of this passing life, so that one day we will be reunited in heaven for all eternity. . Amen,” was part of a prayer he shared on Easter Sunday.

“Nice, Karina. May your life be filled with blessings together with Carlos Ponce, beautiful couple”, “How beautiful you are, that light that distinguishes you!”, “I had the opportunity to be in that picturesque town and it is beautiful, I would love to return”, “ Enjoy our beautiful Mexico, paisana”, “Very beautiful landscape and model”, were part of the comments that accompanied the publication.

Banda was also very moved by the death of his uncle Chava and dedicated a few words to him during his trip, as he clarified that since his death there is not a day when he does not think about him and that is that the presenter of ‘La Isla Enamoranos’, since the beginning of April has been experiencing strong emotions.

“This place was his life, here he spent many years working these lands to provide. This is the first time I’ve been here since he’s gone, I was so afraid to come, just thinking about it made me anxious and made me cry, it was facing reality,” explained the Mexican.

