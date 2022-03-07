Karol G and the party look with which she dazzled and danced in Miami

No doubt Carol G She is one of the queens of fashion inspiration of these times. La Bichota is capable of giving style lessons with all the looks that she wears, since whether for a formal occasion or for a relaxed evening, she is always in tune with the situation and brings together all the trends of the moment.

An example is the one he wore for Billboard Women in Music 2022, some awards in which she opted for a look inspired by the iconic Julia Roberts dress in Pretty Woman. But if we are talking about a night out to enjoy with friends, the Colombian still has the key to dazzle with her wardrobe.

One of the fetish garments of the interpreter of “El Makinon” are satin lingerie dresses. It is versatile and timeless, which makes it perfect for any date, from the most informal to the most formal. We saw her with a black one at the Aventura concert, a show that ended stealing when he went on stage to sing “Obsesión” with Romeo Santos.

But now, the Colombian turned to this garment again to party in Miami. Although this time she opted for a pink that contrasted with her turquoise hair.

This garment was combined with jewelry and a matching bag. Without a doubt, the Latin diva knows how to become the center of attention with a simple and minimalist formula.

Through her Instagram stories, the artist witnessed her followers of her night of fun in the City of the Sun in which there were dances and a lot of Latin music. And when her songs came on, she gave it her all on the track.

In other of the videos that he shared we see that he had a great time, and was carried away by the music. One of the songs that made her move her waist was “You don’t know me.”

The Colombian singer also did not miss Feid’s show, the Colombian singer with whom she released the song “Friki”.

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.