Karol G explains the reason why she cannot lose weight

The successful urban singer Karol G gave something to talk about again and this time it was a harsh confession about her physical appearance which became a trend and the interpreter confessed why she can not lose weight.

The Colombian has faced harsh criticism on several occasions for her physical appearance, who at the time have called her “fat”. Although she has cried for these kinds of comments, the singer uncovered why it is difficult for her to lose weight.

“I have a medical condition and whatever I eat, I have strong insulin saturation in my body… A gland that is activated in women when they give birth, I had it. I mean, my body had ‘given birth’ and was completely swollen and inflamed,” she commented.

Karol G has always been very honest about her physical changes and has even confronted them with videos like ‘Pineapple’, where she showed women with different bodies, she stated that people should not care about her weight, since it has never been model.

She detailed in an interview that she made this disease public so that women who go through the same thing feel identified and not judged by something foreign to them.

“I said ‘people shouldn’t care how much I weigh, because I’m a singer, I’m not a model’… Suddenly how many women will experience the same thing as me, that one is and is dressed, it turns out that it was something health and had not realized it,” he said.

On the other hand, the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ confessed that she left her strict diet and arduous exercise routines, it was at the beginning of the pandemic when the singer took advantage of the fact that she was not on tour and dedicated herself to eating everything she wanted without any remorse.

“This is my moment and I’m going to eat up the walls, since I don’t have another chance at any other time, I don’t care,” said Karol G, who resumed her strict diet and training months later, without a doubt she looks spectacular.