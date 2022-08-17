Entertainment

Karol G’s reaction to seeing Selena Gomez dance Provence – People – Culture

Photo of James James18 mins ago
Karol G and Selena Gomez

The Colombian singer shared the video on her social networks.

With her song ‘Provenza’, the Colombian singer Carol G he scored one of the biggest hits of his career. The song, on which she worked with Keityn and Ovy On The Drums, has conquered the international market.

In fact, the prestigious magazine Billboard named ‘Provenza’ as the fifth best song so far in 2022. That medium highlights that, with this song, the Colombian shows that she “is at that stage of her career in which she cannot be wrong.”

And is not for less. Her success made the artist from Antioquia go down in history on the music charts, since last May she replaced herself on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs list. ‘Provenza’ rose to first place and displaced ‘MAMIII’, Karol G’s collaboration with Becky G.

The success of the song is such that world-class personalities have published videos dancing to it. This was recently the case with the singer and actress Selena Gomez.

Karol G published in the stories from her Instagram account a video in which Selena Gomez appears dancing ‘Provenza’. “Selena Gomez dancing it”, wrote the Colombianwho also posted a video of Kard, a member of the defunct K-pop group BTS, enjoying his song.

See the video below.

Source link

