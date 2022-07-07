Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in Lady Di’s favorite polka dot dress

Classy, but with a functional touch and, of course, very British. So we can roughly define the “Wimbledon style”. The great London tennis event always leaves us with impeccable outfits. Since the origins of the tournament, in 1877, the presence of royalty has been a constant in each edition. Current patron of the All England Club, Kate Middleton enjoyed yesterday’s quarterfinals watching the match between Djokovic and Sinner.

Kate Middleton in a polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich at Wimbledon.Gtresonline

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge chose a sophisticated long midi dress in an intense blue color with white polka dots. It is a retro-inspired design signed by Alessandra Rich, one of its leading designers. Rich has made the polka dot dresses its identity sea; the one worn by actress Abigail Spencer at Meghan and Harry’s wedding was made

viral. AS COMBINES KATE MIDDLETON HER POLKA DOT DRESS

We love the pleated detail on the skirt and the belt in the same fabric, a good resource for styling the silhouette. When it comes to combining it, Kate has opted for the blank accessoriesan absolute trend this summer.

Kate Middleton’s dress reminiscent of Lady Di.Gtresonline

She has chosen some high-heeled shoes slingbacks , also by Alessandra Rich, with a contrasting front strap and black toe cap. Lately the royals seem to have agreed to bet on slingback shoes. She has completed the style with a white bag with a short handle. Mulberry.

As jewelry, in addition to her engagement ring, she has worn pearl earrings from the Scandinavian firm In2 design

KATE MIDLDETON GIVES HER WIMBLEDON LOOK A NOD TO LADY DI

Lady Di in a polka dot dress.Getty Images

The style of the Duchess of Cambridge is often compared to that of Lady Di. The truth is that Kate cannot have a better style reference than her mother-in-law. Appealing to nostalgia, this look reminds us a lot of another design that wore Diana of Wales in the 80s, also with polka dots and in the same color range. Even in the way of combining it they have coincided, wearing white shoes and pearl earrings.

