Kate Moss went to applaud Johnny Depp on stage… Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce broke up…

June 1, 2022

Shakira’s sons learn music but for dancing, you have to wait

During an interview with E! News, Shakira made some heartwarming revelations about her two sons, nine-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha. The Colombian singer explained that her children “are interested in music” and that “they play a little drums and keyboards”. But she did not comment on their dancing skills!

“I don’t know how much of a dancer they will be. The youngest pretends that he is also a dancer, but we will see, we will see. They are still very small, ”recalled the star.

Kate Moss went to cheer on Johnny Depp in London

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up

Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler have ended their relationship. This is in any case what seems to confirm the actor who alluded to it on Instagram on Monday in a Story relayed by Buzzfeed.

“Nobody deceived anybody. A relationship ends. It’s that simple. Rumoring and LYING on the internet is dangerous,” he wrote.

He puts an end, he hopes, to gossip on social networks which accused him of having cheated on the interpreter of bad guy. The couple began dating in April 2021. Billie Eilish has not commented.

