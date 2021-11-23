Keanu Reeves confirms marriage to Winona Ryder

Keanu Reeves confirms. He and Winona Ryder got married in earnest, on the set of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the film by Francis Ford Coppola. He unveiled it, indeed confirmed it, 29 years later, in full launch of the new one Matrix Resurrections which we will see in January. He talked about it, to be precise, with Esquire America.

Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder: They really declared us husband and wife

In reality, the first to reveal the “secret” was Winona Ryder herself. The bride... It seemed he was joking, Johnny Depp’s former Winona Forever actress (but that’s another story yet). In reality, according to what the groom has now said, things went seriously like this. “The fact is that Francis Ford Coppola wanted a true Orthodox priest to officiate the wedding between our charactersor. So on the set this Romanian cleric married our characters, Jonathan and Mina, and us. Keanu Reeves and I, technically, we were really husband and wife “, said the actress in 2018. Rumors then relaunched in 2020 …

Husband and wife in the sight of God

And get back in circulation now. The reporter from Esquire, in the interview (reports everything People), asks the actor what he remembers about that episode. “Did you get married, technically, seriously?” The answer: “We shot the scene with real religious. Winona says we’re really married. That’s the way it went for Coppola too. So I can only confirm. Winona and I got married before God’s eyes“.

Browse the gallery Keanu Reeves, 5 movies in streaming: photos, plot, trivia, trailers and where to see them

Hello, my husband

For the record, already in 2019 a The Talk, the actor revealed that Winona sometimes referred to him as “my husband”. “It all started when she started texting me starting with ‘Hello, husband‘. At that point, not knowing whether to believe her, I asked Coppola. And he said that the priest was a true religious. And that therefore the marriage had been celebrated in earnest “.

Friends, colleagues and married?

Real marriage, then, or Hollywood humor? What is certain is that Winona & Keanu, beyond that marriage, which lasted the space of a take, remained friends. And they found each other, both in life and on set. Together they shot A Scanner Darkly (in cartoon version, in 2006), The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009). And, it’s not a joke, Destination Wedding, in 2018. That is the year in which, for the first time, Winona unveiled a Entertainment Weekly their “wedding” secret …

It would be nice know what Alexandra Grant thinks, the legitimate girlfriend of Keanu Reeves. The one we tell about here, and we show you in the gallery below …

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION