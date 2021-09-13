Keanu Reeves shocked after watching the movie!

Matrix 4 in Italian cinemas it will arrive on January 1, 2022

The last film of the saga was released in 2003, the final chapter of a trilogy that marked the history of science fiction and pop culture. After 19 years, Matrix will return to the screens! In fact, on January 1, 2022, it will be released in cinemas Matrix Resurrection, the fourth installment of the saga. Lana Wachowski, the director of the sequel, recently unveiled as Keanu Reeves reacted after seeing Matrix 4. Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the franchise of Matrix and the first sequel from The Matrix: Revolutions. The film sees the return of Keanu Reeves as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity and other characters from previous films such as Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niobe and Lambert Wilson’s Merovingian. However, Laurence Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the original trilogy, will not be returning.

Lana Wachowski co-wrote and co-directed the first three films in the franchise with her sister, Lilly Wachowski. Unfortunately, Lilly chose not to return for Matrix 4, it is Lana who co-wrote the script and was behind the camera as the only director this time around. During the Berlin International Literature Festival, the director was asked how perceptions about the film have changed. To answer the question, the director revealed Keanu Reeves’ reaction to seeing the finished version of Matrix 4, saying: “He was really shocked”. However, the most striking response was having defined the actor of one “Random brilliance”. After watching the film, Reeves revealed that the Matrix original was able to analyze and predict the problems coming into virtual life in the next 20 years, and now, Matrix Resurrections is able to do the same for the next 20 years.

When Matrix came out in 1999, it blew audiences crazy and solidified as part of the cultural zeitgeist. The film was able to deliver action sequences unlike anything the public had ever seen before, but it also offered symbolic nuances, an allegorical story that can be interpreted through multiple lenses, many interpretations associate the film with story of Jesus. With a title like Resurrections, the new film seems to continue the trend of adding a deep subtext, but always with an eye to the future.

