Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber in a negligee to celebrate Halloween

The modeling duo showed up to Doja Cat’s birthday bash in matching outfits to party.

Friday evening, Doja Cat celebrated her 27th birthday at the Raspoutine, in Los Angeles, surrounded by several celebrities. As she doesn’t do things by halves, the theme of her Doja party was Masked ball.

Ready to party, models Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber arrived at the reception together and made a grand entrance.

The girls were dressed in black lingerie with pearl necklace, mask and lace veil. The pair sticks to the theme in a pretty sexy way!

In addition, Kendall and Hailey were accompanied by the husband of the latter, Justin. This one was masked with a suit, a satin shirt and a cape.

Doja Cat’s select party guest list also included model Winnie Harlow, singers Nial Horan and Shawn Mendes, and rapper and ex-Kylie Jenner Tyga.

Shawn and Nial didn’t get the memo. They weren’t dressed up for the masquerade ball! Luckily Hailey and Kendall saved the day.

Hailey Bieber has also published a preview of her preparation for the evening.

We are inspired by it to celebrate Halloween, which is fast approaching!

