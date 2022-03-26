Kendall Jenner causes a stir with her new look

Within the American art industry, the Kardashian Jenner sisters are the experts who make changes to their looks overnight.

This time it was Kendall Jenner who shared with her more than 220 million followers on Instagram the new cut she chose to receive spring.

Although previous weeks we saw how he replaced his natural dark brown hair with a striking copper color that gave his face a new air, with the passing of the days new changes were coming.

Despite the fact that Kendall Jenner has been characterized as the most traditional in terms of changes of look, in this 2022 she has stolen the gaze of millions of people for going further with her smooth hair.

In recent years, the youngest of the Kardashian Jenners has chosen to wear a medium bob cut and the natural color of her hair, but after appearing redhead she decided to wear a mane much longer than usual and unusual for her.

With messy bangs and small waves reaching to her waist, the model took us back to the 90s with a grunge look that Dakota Fanning and Gigi Hadid also set the trend with.

At the end of 2021, Zayn Malik’s ex-partner also entered the copper wave by wearing long carrot-colored hair but unlike Kendall it was extra straight.

Kendall Jenner’s new look has caused her fans to confuse her with other Hollywood personalities not only because of the color but also because of the length of her hair.