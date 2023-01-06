Kendall Jenner has the perfect jeans to highlight the curves

kendall jenner (27) owns a unique, iconic and always fashionista style. But among her vast wardrobe, there is a key and favorite piece: the jeans. This garment is his hit to mark the curves and highlight her sinuous figure.

We tell you what is the most recent model of the socialite that will be a trend in 2023.

Font. kendall jenner loves them jeans and she still wears them in the snow combined with beige, toasted and caramel tones. Font. infobae

The jeans to show off curves this season: it has them kendall jenner!

Over the years, the American model and celebrity has demonstrated a wide variety of styles of jeansfrom slim-fit and straight-cut to loose-fitting and high-waisted. It is his hit to stand out both in glamorous, formal or casual looks as well as to add a touch of youth and ease.

Of course, one of the most notable characteristics of the style of kendall jenner with jeans it is their ability to combine different types of upper garments with them.

She is seen wearing basic t-shirts or simple sweaters with her jeans to create a relaxed and comfortable look. But she, at the same time, she is known to wear leather jackets or elegant blazers with her pants to achieve a more sophisticated and on-trend look. We even saw her shine with a cropped strapless for some nighttime occasion.

Related news

Another way the young Kardashian shows off her unique style with these pieces is through her choice of colors and patterns.

She is often seen sporting classic, dark blues, but is also fond of lighter shades and bold prints, like denim with leopard or striped designs.

In addition to his ability to combine different top pieces with his jeans and its variety in terms of models, colors and drawings, it is also known for its attention to detail.

The blazer teams her jeans with wide belts or with statement appliqués, and is also fond of rivets and patches on her pants to add a touch of personality.

This time, she was seen leaving the famous The White House restaurant in Aspen, Colorado after enjoying lunch with her sister Kylie Jenner and a group of friends that included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Stassie and Carter Gregory.

The 27-year-old model wore a casual and comfortable outfit for the cold mountain weather, opting for a pair of jeans high-waisted to stylize the torso, well fitted, a tight-fitting white crop top and a pair of pointed white boots covered with an original tan-tone faux leather leggings.

He was also wearing a winter jacket to protect himself from the cold in a similar tone to the aforementioned, but darker, with little lamb inside. This type of coat blends with jeans and is an ideal combo to wear open and highlight the waist that underlines the garment despite the icy weather.

The luxury life of kendall jenner

It’s not uncommon to see Kendall and her family enjoying winter getaways to ski destinations, and Aspen is one of her favorite places to do so. The city is known for its impressive slopes and vibrant nightlife scene, so it’s no surprise that it’s a popular destination for celebrities.

In addition to skiing and enjoying nature, it is also common to see Kendall and her sister Kylie enjoying outings in Aspen and visiting the most exclusive restaurants and bars in the city. The White House is one such place, known for its elegant decor and high-end menu, which includes fresh seafood dishes and high-quality meats.

Even though kendall jenner and his family are known for their lavish lifestyle, as well as their love of sports and physical activity. It is common to see the model and her sisters exercising, since she is a great defender of the importance of staying active and healthy.

Of course, therein lies the explanation why jean is one of her favorite garments: it highlights her incredible curves achieved thanks to this healthy life. In addition, this high-waisted and fitted model to be worn with boots will be a trend in 2023.

Remember! All the information we provide at MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have any doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.