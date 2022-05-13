Kendall Jenner: in transparent lingerie, she ignites the streets of New York

In terms of style, the model dares everything, even transparency. The proof with her latest look.

On Monday, May 2, Kendall Jenner climbed the steps of the MET Gala alongside other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. If Kim caused a sensation in the dress sported by Marilyn Monroe 60 years ago, the top of the family did not fail to impress the audience of guests and her fans by appearing in a glamorous black dress with a voluptuous train signed Prada . The top of her dress denoted, however, since it was all in transparency. A stylistic choice that Kylie Jenner’s sister has decided to reproduce, since she has indeed decided to bet on a transparent lingerie set to go to the MET Gala afterparty.

Daring the lingerie trend like Kendall Jenner

To continue the evening in style, the American top is therefore infatuated with a set of lingerie from the Miu Miu label, consisting of a midi skirt and a camisole in transparent black lace. In order not to reveal everything, Kendall Jenner bet on a salmon-colored satin shorty and bra set. To accompany her sexy look, she fell for a pair of strappy heeled sandals. A daring but successful outfit!

