Kendall Jenner opens up about her social anxiety

Kendall Jenner, of the Kardashian clan, confided in her 229 million followers on her Instagram account about her anxiety and especially her social anxiety. The little sister of Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian explains that her discomfort was at its maximum “lately”.

Accustomed to glitter, ultra select events and crowds of delirious fans, Kendall is no longer afraid to assume that she loves her “space and its time alone”. Kylie Jenner’s big sister takes the time to explain to her fans her daily routineaccompanied by a photo of a magnificent sunny villa, which is, indeed, conducive to relaxation.

The young model, wishing “to spread good vibes”, says she started her day with ten deep breaths in and out “before she even touched (her) phone”, then went to her garden to write in her journal “all the things (she) was looking forward to” in the days that followed. follow. Kendall Jenner then explains that she has “expressed gratitude” for the luck that she has, then having “taken the sun” with a tea while she practiced her breathing exercises.

Nothing could be simpler on a daily basis… If Kendall does not really seem to realize that most mere mortals cannot follow her model, she chants her love for her followers, concluding her message with a “love you!”

