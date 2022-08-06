Khloe Kardashian and Mystery Private Equity Investor split weeks ago: ‘Things fell apart’

ads

Almost two months later Khloe Kardashianthe new romance of with a private equity investor has made the headlines, We Weekly can confirm that the pair have separated.

“Khloé and the private equity investor have broken up,” a source tells exclusively We of the Good American co-founder, 38, and her mystery man. “They separated a few weeks ago, things fell apart between them. »

We previously confirmed in June that the The Kardashians the star was dating the businessman – whose identity has not been revealed – after being introduced by his older sister Kim Kardashian at a dinner party.

“Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages,” a second source said. We last month of fledgling connection. ” Tristan [Thompson] would like nothing more than to be back with Khloé, so of course there is jealousy there.

The Strong looks better naked The author and the 31-year-old NBA star started dating in 2016 before welcoming their daughter, True, in April 2018. The pair continued dating until late last year , when they separated for good after Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for child support, claiming he was the father of her now 7-month-old son, Theo. (The Canada native also shares 5-year-old son Prince with his ex. Jordan Craig.) While Khloé and Thompson were in a co-parenting-only relationship, We confirmed last month that the duo were preparing to welcome baby No. 2, a son, via surrogate.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” a Hulu personality rep said in a statement at the time. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.

We confirmed on Friday, August 5, that Khloé and Thompson’s second child had arrived and “both baby and mother” were healthy.

“Khloé is focused on her children and is very happy right now,” notes the first source of the new mother of two children.

In addition to raising 4-year-old True and her newborn son, the revenge body alum was also candid about her desire to find romantic love. ” I believe in love. When you love, you know you are alive. You have these feelings,” Khloé said during the Season 2 trailer for the The Kardashianspremiering in September.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

