Khloe Kardashian asks Kanye to “stop tearing up” Kim Kardashian

Not here for that. While addressing the controversy surrounding his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt, Kanye West talked about his problems with Kim Kardashianof the family – but Khloe Kardashian was quick to put an end to his claims.

The rapper, 45, took to social media on Wednesday (October 5) to reflect on the criticism of his recent Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week.

“So why did everyone feel so free to attack me over my T-shirt. But Candace Owens was the only public figure to say the Kardashians were wrong to stop me from seeing my daughter,” he wrote via Instagram. “Or we just step in when we want to take down a black man for actually having a political opinion.”

West added, “And for all the audience so outraged by my T-shirt. Where were you when I couldn’t see my children. I went public hoping to gain public support at the time.

Khloé, 38, blasted the musician’s accusations in the comments section. “Yes I love you. I don’t want to do it on social media but YOU keep doing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I try to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deviate,” she replied. “Again with the anniversary story. Already enough. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone is fed up.

The Good American co-founder claimed West was spreading misconceptions about his co-parenting relationship with Kim, 41, with whom he shares North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. The Skims CEO filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and she was declared legally single earlier this year.

“You know exactly where your kids are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came,” Khloé continued. “As you yourself pointed out, she’s the one looking after your children 80% of the time. Please leave her and the family out of this so the children can be brought up peacefully. 🙏🏽 I’m from a place of love and I’m happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍.”

Earlier this year, the “Gold Digger” rapper made headlines when he claimed his ex-wife didn’t invite him to their daughter’s Chicago birthday party. In January, West questioned the decision before clarifying that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner later helped him attend.

“Yo, I’m so happy right now,” he said on Instagram Live at the time. “Everyone just had a good time. I’m just very happy to have been able to be there for my children. I just want to thank everyone for the support in this situation [and] let me calmly and legally take control of my story.

At the time, a source exclusively told We Weekly that the reality star wasn’t thrilled with West’s accusations. “Kim was shocked to find out he posted a video about not being invited to her party – that’s not true and as soon as he asked to come he was given the venue” , the insider said, adding that there were “still two parties planned.” for their daughter.

A month later, Kim reflected on the challenges of trying to take care of her kids amid her messy divorce from the Grammy winner. “You might be so hurt or mad at your ex, but I think in front of the kids you always have to say, ‘Your dad is the best,'” the Keeping up with the Kardashianss alum said vogue in February. “Make sure you’re your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader no matter what you’re going through personally.”

Meanwhile, West recently offered his own rare insight into his relationship with the TV personality. “Even to this day, I will always give Kim advice on things that might help because it’s going to be okay with the kids,” he said on the ‘Alo Mind Full’ podcast last month. “She still has them 80% of the time, [to] raise these children. So what people saw when I was going back and forth was that I still have to be able to throw my version of what people would throw into the program.