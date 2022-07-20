Khloé Kardashian became a mother by surrogacy

When we thought that we had already seen everything, Khloé Kardashian appears with a news that set the networks on fire, as it confirmed that she and her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, are about to become parents once again.

According to sources close to the couple, it is known that they are no longer due to his infidelities – the straw that broke the camel’s back was getting involved with the trainer Maralee Nichols, with the consequence of an unplanned pregnancy and baby – , the decision to have another baby together was to give their first daughter, True, a little brother.

It is known that it was in November of last year when the baby was conceived, according to the statements issued by a representative of the Kardashian family, so they would be days or hours away from becoming parents for the second time.

The news caused a stir, the same representative of Khloé confirmed to the Page Six site that the plans to become parents via surrogacy were carried out before she found out that Tristan was going to have another child with another woman.

As well as Khloé, there have been other celebrities who in the past have resorted to the same route to become a mother and taking advantage of the fact that we are on the eve of the birth of the new Kardashian member, today we remember them.

kim kardashian

Everything seems to indicate that Khloé took the advice of her older sister, Kim, to have more children, since two of the four children she had with Kanye West were via surrogate mother.

It is known, by the socialite’s own voice, that during her first two pregnancies she had a series of complications, due to having placenta accreta, which caused her many difficulties. For this reason, she resorted to surrogacy and thus she was able to fulfill her dream of having a great family, like the one she had together with her brothers, her half-sisters and even her step-brothers.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Although she is a very famous actress, thanks to her character as Carrie in the famous series Sex and the city and in And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker keeps her private life out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Despite this, she has been the one who shares certain aspects of her intimate life, such as in 2009, when she confirmed that she and her husband Matthew Broderick were waiting to become parents for the second time and twice, before the arrival of twins who conceived through the surrogacy method.

According to the statement issued by the actress’s representatives: “The birth of her two daughters will be at the end of this summer,” read the document issued in April 2009.

Jessica only managed to get pregnant once, when she had her first child, James Wilkie, who was six years old at the birth of her twin sisters. It is known that she tried to have more children, but she did not succeed, so she resorted to a surrogacy and fulfilled her dream of having a larger family.

Nicole Kidman

Another celebrity who is very reserved in terms of her private life is Nicole Kidman, who also used surrogacy at the time to start a family. When she was married to Tom Cruise, the couple had no children, as she first suffered an ectopic pregnancy, for which she lost her baby. So they decided to adopt a couple of children, who are the eldest children of both: Isabella Jane and Connor. She had another pregnancy, but she still lost it when she miscarried.

After her separation from Cruise, Nicole married singer Keith Urban, with whom she became pregnant again and fulfilled her dream of being a mother naturally, after giving birth to her daughter Sunday Rose Kidman. For the conception of her second daughter with Urban, they resorted to a surrogate mother and had Faith Margaret Kidman.

Hilaria Baldwin

A celebrity who is a clientaza of this column is Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin. In some past columns we talked about the great family that they have formed together with many children, since practically she has spent the last years from pregnancy to pregnancy.

Despite this, Hilaria is another celebrity who has taken advantage of the benefits of surrogacy, because for the birth of her sixth daughter, she and Alec decided that she be born this way. It was precisely Hilaria who confirmed that, after five pregnancies, she chose to give them the little brother that her children longed for so much and she resorted to a surrogate mother. This is how Lucia was born, just five months after she had given birth to a pair of twins, although one died at birth.

Amber Heard

The bomb had just exploded between her and her ex Johnny Depp, between bickering, accusations and a series of lawsuits, when Amber surprised the world by confirming through Instagram that she had become the mother of a girl.

The little girl was born on April 8, 2021 and was registered under the name of Oonahg Paige Heard, as the only daughter of the actress. Despite this, the rumors about who is the father of the minor did not wait, it was even rumored that Elon Musk, another famous person who has had children in the same way, was the father of her daughter.

She did not confirm or deny the news at the time, instead she preferred to share an image with her daughter at the time of breaking the news.

“Four years ago I decided I wanted to be a mother. On my own terms. I realize now how radical it is for us women to think this way about one of the most fundamental parts of our destiny,” she wrote in the photo she posted on her Instagram profile.



