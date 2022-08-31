Khloe Kardashian raves about her 4-year-old daughter True’s ‘trendy’ style after she spoiled Tot with a $4,000 handbag, $1,000 boots and more

KHLOE Kardashian raved about her daughter True’s fashion sense.

The Good American co-founder praised her four-year-old daughter for being ahead of the curve, especially when it comes to the new fall color: pink.

5

Khloe’s clothing company has just launched its Pop Off Pink collection.

According to the brand, the clothing line “reimagines many of the brand’s beloved inclusive styles in a hot pink hue.”

The 38-year-old mother-of-two is jumping on the pink bandwagon known as Barbicore, which essentially refers to the epitome of Barbie style: hot pink, bright neon lights, girly makeup and sparkly accessories.

“I’m super, super excited that Barbiecore is a thing and pink is everywhere,” Khloe told Elle. “I’m a fan of color. It adds vibrancy and life to the normally all-black wardrobe that people gravitate towards in the fall. »

And that excitement is shared by True, whose proud mom says she was an early fan.

“(True is) very trendy! She’s a pink girl, all the way through,” the model mom said. “Everything is rosy for her. Rose or lavender. »

And apparently expensive.

True may have an affection for pink, but her mother wants to give her daughter only the finer things in life, no matter the cost.

Most read in Entertainment

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of True, decked head-to-toe in pink, dancing and spinning with a $2.5 grand Louis Vuitton handbag.

She shared several photos of the little girl with the gifted purse on her Instagram on Wednesday.

In a bow from the film Mean Girls, Khloe captioned the photo: “On Wednesdays we wear pink. »

True supported this, striking various poses while wearing her heart-shaped sunglasses and matching hot pink Crocs.

Even True’s Louis Vuitton handbag had some pink embellishments added to its classic brown and beige color scheme.

REAL SPOILERS

It’s the second time in recent weeks that Khloe has come under fire for ‘spoiling’ her daughter True – having previously gifted her $900 Fendi boots and a $1,570 Louis Vuitton handbag.

She even showered her with a donut-shaped purse — complete with diamond-like nuggets — worth $4,000.

Khloe has been called ‘deaf’ for pouring such an ‘obscene’ amount of money on her daughter.

“It would give 10 families the basics for a week,” wrote one reviewer in an online chat room, while another added, “Obscene waste of money.”

A third raged: “I feel like this handbag is too expensive to give to a toddler, but it’s not my child. »

EVERYTHING MUST GO

This all comes after the reality star was also called out for trying to sell her used clothes instead of giving them to those in need.

Some of those items included children’s Mickey Mouse t-shirts for $75 and a pair of used children’s pink Gucci velcro tennis shoes for around $250.

Another item was a pair of children’s Fendi jeans for $495.

Fans were quick to show their anger when one wrote, “Who would pay that much for kids clothes? Even less used. Who cares about brand names?

“So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people in need. »

Another said: “Covid has produced a lot of families in need…Find one…or two…”

While one user replied, “It shows that their level of greed is above average. »

5

5