Khloe Kardashian shows off $700 in posh Moschino baby gifts in rare post about newborn son with ex Tristan Thompson

KHLOE Kardashian stunned fans, showing off $700 in lavish baby gifts in a rare post about her newborn son online.

The reality star quietly welcomed a second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate in August.

Khloe, 38, shared a rare social media post about her newborn son nearly a month after the baby arrived.

The reality TV star posted a photo of Moschino baby gear given to her by the brand, thanking them for their generosity.

Pictured was a light blue diaper bag with tiny teddy bears on it, which sells for over $400.

There was also a matching layette set, which included a jumpsuit, hat and bib with the same bear print on it.

The set alone sells for around $230, bringing the total retail value of the items the Good American founder received to around $700.

Khloe hasn’t spoken much about her son so far.

A rep for the star confirmed she was expecting a child via surrogate in late July, and shortly after, the child was born.

So far, the Kardashian star hasn’t been seen publicly with her son and hasn’t shared any photos.

While the Kardashians star kept her newborn baby a secret, she showed off her body in a major way.

SO LEAN

Khloe recently shared a snap of herself in a bikini that got fans buzzing.

In the blink of an eye, the mum-of-two showed off her slim figure in a skimpy blue bikini.

She flipped the tiny top and the bottom of the thong showed off her best assets.

Fans were amazed at how slim Khloe looked in the photo, noting her shredded abs and petite waist.

Some feared she looked disturbingly skinny in the snap of her fingers.

Several fans noticed that it looked like her ankle had been touched up, making her waist appear larger.

On a popular Reddit dedicated to the famous reality TV family, fans expressed their concern.

One wrote: “I don’t know if it’s the photoshop or the angle or what but it made his foot look huge.

“No bodyshaming, just photo-modification-shaming. It gives the caveman. »

Another wrote: “Weight loss, bbl and photoshop make it look super distorted. Even his foot/ankle looks weird. »

A third fan said: “I hope she is well. She’s beautiful, I just hope for her that she doesn’t go too far. »

YOU KHLO-K?

The TV personality’s recent beach snaps have caused even more concern among fans.

Her slimming arms and legs were on full display as she enjoyed family fun in the sun.

Khloe, who lost 60 pounds in four years, wore her long hair in a slightly curlier, wavy and browner style – her natural color – than her usual bleached blonde.

One fan wrote in a social media thread: “His knees are hard to see. Honestly, I find these photos incredibly sad. »

This isn’t the first time Khloe has worried her followers with her skinnier-than-ever appearance this summer.

CAUSE AND EFFECT

Khloe has been training and following a strict diet since breaking up with NBA star Tristan, 31.

The TV star – who also admitted to having undergone nose surgery – described her vigorous exercise routine amid her personal turmoil.

She opened up about her routine in her interview with Hot Ones revealing, “I trained to sculpt my body more. I like muscles. It’s really stimulating. »

Khloe admitted, “I don’t like being just thin. »

She continued, “I feel a sense of accomplishment after my workouts. Knowing that I work on parts of my body. »

Fans have speculated that Khloe’s weight loss was due to the stress of Tristan’s infidelity with his mistress, Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to her third child, Theo, in December.

Khloe’s second child with Tristan was conceived in November 2021, just days before news of her love child scandal broke.

