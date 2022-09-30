Khloé Kardashian: Tristan Thompson asked her to marry him and she refused!

Tristan Thompson would have asked Khloé Kardashian in marriage. This is what the young woman revealed in the new season of The Kardashian.

This is the news that is shaking all the networks at the moment. Tristan Thompson would have asked Khloé Kardashian in marriage. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A complicated love story

Khloé Kardashian just revealed that Tristan Thompson had proposed to her. This is not surprising on the part of the athlete. And for good reason, between him and his beautiful, it’s a bit: “I love you, me neither”.

Yes, the two lovebirds often make the front page of the tabloids because of the various deceptions of the basketball player. The latter is a real Don Juan and has not stopped deceiving the youngest of the Kardashian trio since their meeting.

Their story had already started off with a bang. It was in 2016 that the lovers met. Khloé Kardashian then said that there was “a lot of chemistry between them and that they are happy together”.

However, if the two were spinning the perfect love, there was a shadow on the board. In effect, Tristan Thompson was in a relationship when he had met the beautiful blonde. They then hid their relationship!

Of this love story is born their daughter True in 2017. But another scandal had put the duo to the test. Indeed, Tristan Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian again while she was pregnant with their daughter. True’s mom had still forgiven her for her lapse.

However, in 2019, it is the drama. Indeed, the Don Juan did it again with another and not just any. He had this time chosen Jordyn Woods, her little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

To be done forgive all these deceptions, Tristan Thompson would have asked his beautiful in marriage. MCE TV tells you more!

The Kardashians Khloe Kardashian reveals Tristan Thompson proposed to her yet she didnt tell any of her sisters#Kardashians #Khloé #Kardashian #Tristan #Thompson pic.twitter.com/pfVkY9Dirk — Shahryar Sultan (@Shahryar_Sultan) September 29, 2022

Tristan Thompson asked Khloé Kardashian to marry him

This is the news that is circulating on all networks at the moment. Tristan Thompson would have asked for the hand of the now mother of 2 children.

The latter revealed the bomb in the new episode of The Kardashians. It was to her sister Kim that the beauty revealed everything!

However, Khloé Kardashian would have refused the request of the basketball player because she didn’t want to give him ” false hopes “. She also added: “It’s that I have to make sure it’s a very different relationship because I want to be proud to say I’m engaged to someone”.

And that’s not all ! Indeed, she also revealed that no member of his family was aware of this request. For her, this situation was embarrassing vis-à-vis her family in view of all the deviations from True’s dad.

She then said: “You know, I’m not comfortable accepting this, I’m not excited to tell my family”. Yes, for Khloé Kardashian, the opinion of her family is important and she therefore does not seem ready to say yes to Tristan Thompson.

The one who has long remained married to Lamar Odom therefore does not want to repeat the experience with the father of her two children. Especially since beauty is possibly in a relationship with actor Michele Morrone !