Khloe Kardashian’s feelings on reconciliation with Tristan Thompson – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian “I can’t imagine getting back together” with her ex Tristan Thompson. Too much has happened over the years and the trust is gone,” said a source close to the 38-year-old reality star. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The last thing she needs in her life anymore is more drama from Tristan. This ship has sailed for her, and she is happy that they can be cordial and co-parent together,” they added.

The Good American founder has had more than her fair share of ups and downs with the NBA star, 31: Beyond cheating during Khloe’s first pregnancy, then kissing Jordyn Woods in 2019, Tristan again engaged in an affair with Maralee Nichols in 2021, resulting in pregnancy. The Texas-based trainer gave birth to their son Theo in December 2021, the same week, news of the scandal broke.

“The last thing in the world Khloe wants to relive right now is Tristan drama again,” the source told HL. “She knows this wasn’t going to be avoided, especially with the show filming, but she’s in such a different place than she was just a few months ago,” they added.

As documented on Hulu The Kardashians, Khloe found out about the affair and the baby along with the rest of the world. During this period, it was also reported that Khloe and Tristan were secretly engaged for nine months (separately to another proposal which she turned down) – which also coincided with the exes moving forward with the IVF and an embryo transplant, which took place successfully a few days before Thanksgiving. 2021. A surrogate mother gave birth to their son – whose name has not yet been revealed – on July 28.

Notably, Khloe kept the news of her own second child from Hulu’s cameras a secret – sharing that she wasn’t ready to share this with anyone outside of her immediate family. “It was a lot to go through at once,” Khloe tearfully said of the traumatic experience during a confessional on The Kardashians. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting and amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time passes and I keep putting my head in the sand, but it doesn’t matter.

The source also added that the “romantic” feelings she once had for Tristan are now gone. “Part of her feels like she will always have love for Tristan since he fathered her children, but it’s not the type of romantic love she once felt. The only thing that interests him is that Tristan is a loving father and present for their children, ”they said.