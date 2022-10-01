Entertainment

Khloe Kardashian’s feelings on reconciliation with Tristan Thompson – Hollywood Life

PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson take their daughter True to sister Kim's Paw Patrol premiere as rumors continue to reignite their romance. The on-and-off couple looked happy and relaxed as they joined members of the Kardashian clan for the private screening. Khloe and professional basketball player Tristan were first linked in 2016 when they were spotted spending time together at a nightclub, and later vacationed in Mexico. The two confirmed that they were dating the same year and remained very close for much of 2017. The reality TV personality finally confirmed that she was pregnant with the athlete's child in December by through a post on his Instagram account. Kardashian revealed she was expecting a girl during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired the following year. In 2018, it was reported that Thompson was spotted kissing multiple women in multiple locations, which surprised the clothing designer. That year, she gave birth to True, and the parents later reconciled after the child was born. Although the two seemed to be doing well in their new roles as parents, the basketball player, who was just traded to the Sacramento Kings in California, was later caught cheating with several other women, and the two went their separate ways in February 2019. The pair appeared to mend their relationship over the course of this year and were reportedly on good terms in early 2020. The parents quarantined together during the early stages of the pandemic, and their romance eventually resumed in last August. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple plan to expand their family in the future, although no solid plans have yet been revealed. Last June, it was revealed that Kardashian and Thompson had separated, although they were still on good terms at the time of their separation. August 12, 2021 Pictured: Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and daughter True. Photo credit: MEGA Th
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were seen reuniting once again to co-parent their adorable daughter True, during dance class. The couple seemed comfortable in each other's company after a tough few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top wore True before Tristan picked her up and carried her to class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 17 AUG 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Customers - Photos containing children, please rasterize the face before publication*
Khloe Kardashian “I can’t imagine getting back together” with her ex Tristan Thompson. Too much has happened over the years and the trust is gone,” said a source close to the 38-year-old reality star. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The last thing she needs in her life anymore is more drama from Tristan. This ship has sailed for her, and she is happy that they can be cordial and co-parent together,” they added.

The Good American founder has had more than her fair share of ups and downs with the NBA star, 31: Beyond cheating during Khloe’s first pregnancy, then kissing Jordyn Woods in 2019, Tristan again engaged in an affair with Maralee Nichols in 2021, resulting in pregnancy. The Texas-based trainer gave birth to their son Theo in December 2021, the same week, news of the scandal broke.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson leave The Nice Guy restaurant when they get back together in 2020. (SplashNews.com)

“The last thing in the world Khloe wants to relive right now is Tristan drama again,” the source told HL. “She knows this wasn’t going to be avoided, especially with the show filming, but she’s in such a different place than she was just a few months ago,” they added.

As documented on Hulu The Kardashians, Khloe found out about the affair and the baby along with the rest of the world. During this period, it was also reported that Khloe and Tristan were secretly engaged for nine months (separately to another proposal which she turned down) – which also coincided with the exes moving forward with the IVF and an embryo transplant, which took place successfully a few days before Thanksgiving. 2021. A surrogate mother gave birth to their son – whose name has not yet been revealed – on July 28.

The exes are seen in LA with daughter True, who is now 4. (BACKGRID)

Notably, Khloe kept the news of her own second child from Hulu’s cameras a secret – sharing that she wasn’t ready to share this with anyone outside of her immediate family. “It was a lot to go through at once,” Khloe tearfully said of the traumatic experience during a confessional on The Kardashians. “It’s supposed to be a really exciting and amazing time and it’s just a different experience. Time passes and I keep putting my head in the sand, but it doesn’t matter.

The source also added that the “romantic” feelings she once had for Tristan are now gone. “Part of her feels like she will always have love for Tristan since he fathered her children, but it’s not the type of romantic love she once felt. The only thing that interests him is that Tristan is a loving father and present for their children, ”they said.

