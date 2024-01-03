Khloe Kardashian’s New Year’s ski trip with daughter True and son Tatum

TV

Khloe Kardashian rang in the New Year with an impromptu ski trip to Utah.

The Good American co-founder took to her Snapchat on Tuesday to share the memories she made with her 5-year-old daughter, True, and 1-year-old son, Tatum, at a Deer Valley resort.

“It was a super last minute trip but I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to take the kids to the snow,” she wrote alongside a sweet snap of her family bundled up in winter gear.

“We were only there 48 hours, but we made the most of it.”

One of Kardashian’s most memorable moments was watching her five-year-old daughter ski for the first time wearing a pink helmet and goggles.

True was seen working with a balance trainer before hitting the slopes alone.

“I’m so proud of her for being so brave and ending up loving it!” – she gushed.

In the exciting clip, Kardashian, 39, later tried tubing with her little ones.

The video shows her quickly walking down a small hill while holding onto her youngest, who didn’t seem too worried.

“Tatum didn’t like it very much. . . it makes sense that he’s only 16 months old!” she captioned a photo of her and the baby.

Kardashian added that her son wasn’t the “biggest fan of snow,” but she thought he would “grow into it as he gets older.”

True, meanwhile, “loved” the experience and went down the slope “about 10 times,” Kardashian added.

The trio were also joined in the snow by Kim Kardashian and her four children: North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 5, and Psalm West, 4.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s daughter, 11-year-old Penelope, was also present without her parents.

The youngest generation of the family enjoyed days in the snow while the teenagers seemed cozy in their hotel room.

After a long day in the sun, Chloe added that no one stayed to ring in the New Year.

“No one went to bed until midnight,” she wrote next to a photo of herself and her children.

“I guess there were East Coast New Year’s fireworks at 10 p.m., which was nice because the city didn’t have to stay up too late.”

She later added her True, and Tatum even fell asleep before the fireworks.

Khloe shares her children with her ex-boyfriend Tristian Thompson.











