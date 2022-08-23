Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart… These stars accused of wasting water in the midst of a shortage

In southern California, where many celebrities live, drought hits again this year, and water is running out. This does not prevent certain stars from happily exceeding the regulatory quantities.

OYou might think that personalities of this stature want to lead by example. But, it is nothing. Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade, and Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are among California’s biggest water wasters. While the American state is experiencing an unprecedented drought for the third consecutive year, and the shortage of water is looming dangerously, the Los Angeles Times has found documents directly implicating these stars for their excessive water consumption.

In Southern California, 2,000 residents received binge drinking notifications, saying they had exceeded their water quota by at least 150% more than four times since the water agency declared drought. The stars previously mentioned are all part of these offenders.

Excess between sisters

Among them is ex-NBA player Dwyane Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union. Their water budget exceeded by 1 400 % state recommendations, or the equivalent of 409,000 liters in surplus for the month of June alone. However, the couple claimed to have “made an effort to consume”. Indeed, the previous month, they exceeded by more than 2 million liters… “We did everything we could to reduce our consumption, they say. We replaced all the parts of our swimming pool which were defective, we put synthetic grass and drought resistant plants. We will continue to work with the City so that this is no longer an issue in the future.”

On the side of Sylvester Stallone, we invoke the need to water the fruit trees to explain the 553% overrun of the water quota allocated to the residence. 870,000 liters of excess when the Californian water agency enjoins residents to limit themselves to a maximum of 300 liters per day. As for the Kardashian sisters, they are not left out. Kim passed by almost 880,000 liters and Kourtney by 380,000 liters last June. They did not wish to comment on these excesses, which are not the first of their kind for them. The stars will therefore have to pay fines before, perhaps, seeing their water flow drastically restricted. And, perhaps, to finally change their habits.