Kim Kardashian: a psychologist analyzes the son of a couple with Kanye West!

Couple, children, separation: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated their fans. A psychologist analyzes a couple with a reculo.

In 2022 there will be a breakup, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian will continue the fair in the magazine… and ask questions. Opres du Sun, UN psy analyzes the reasons for the breakup. MCETV vous explique tout sur le sujet!

Kanye West’s “Narcissistic Traits”

The car left the couple out of the bad conversation. From trumpers, chaotic presidential campaign, des rumeurs… After four years and four children, the couple decided to separate. Ou du moine Part of the couple decides to separate.

Indeed, Kim Kardashian saw a retrospective of her travel companions. And même si la riche entrepreneuse semble toujours célibataire, elle a trouvé des proches avec qui surmonter la rupture. Il faut aussi dire qu’She doesn’t know good times.

” Le discours de Kanye Montrait on narcissistic traits“, analyze Ainsi Daniel McGraw, psychologist. Très souvent borderline, le rappeur a parfois dérapé. À en croire la psy, qui détaille les raisons de la rupture au Sun, Ye semblait très jaloux de sa femme.

Pour her so she can tell Kanye West ” content Declarations of greatness, right and aggressiveness“. After breaking up with Kim Kardashian, the rapper remained sane. He can think about his latest freestyle.

Criticism of the garde partageecritique of pleasure: Ye s’en prend à tous les droits des femmes. “I can avoid this inability to empathize ou à prendre en compte les Kiss de Autres”, analyze encore la psy.

#BREAK: Kim Kardashian will close her business after more than ten years https://t.co/aEOlZds1jd pic.twitter.com/SUxMvoooOT — The Sun USA (@TheSunUS) January 3, 2024

Kim Kardashian released a venture?

“These traits can lead to difficulties in co-parenting.”, explain, ainsi is crazy. Face à une personnalité très forte et très prenante, voire encombrante du rappeur, la star a fin par s’en aller. Read more Kanye West continues to talk about his love for his ex.

“These attacks on Kim Kardashian seem to mirror Kanye’s comments.” d’apparaître as the best parent“, tranche alors la psy. More seems pessimistic about Kanye West’s chances of meeting Kim Kardashian in the battle for the community.

Indeed, the entrepreneur continues to advertise joyful moments with small children. Louis, keep going extreme. Plus these critical anti-Semitic riots Basically, he attacked his ex-son… A strategy that risks coming back against Louis.

“I never advise criticizing other parents of their children in their home, in a public place. My best advice to Kanye and Kim is to learn how to be parents in the right family. » Mais Ye en autrement autrement.

Kanye West looks his darkest in a fight with Kim Kardashian’s face. « Bien qu’ils ne soient pas toujours obligés de s’understandre, He respects mutual understanding very much“, appeal ainsi la psy.

Il faut aussi dire que, dans une telle bateille, les enfants restent souvent les grands perdants. ” Kanye allows Kim to remain flexible“, insists on an encore la psy auprès du Sun. Pasûr pour autant que le rappeur ait envy for the understanding of these discourses.