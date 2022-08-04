Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘very good co-parenting’ after Pete Davidson drama: They have ‘mutual respect’ for each other

ads

Make nice. Kim Kardashian and Kanye WestThe public feud has come to an end – for now.

The ‘City of Gods’ rapper, 45, made headlines in late 2021 and earlier this year when he repeatedly made controversial comments about his ex-wife, 41, and her boyfriend, pete davidson, via social networks and through his music. The Yeezy founder frequently criticized the Saturday Night Live alum, 28, and tried to win back Kardashian. The The Kardashians star was declared legally single in March.

After all the drama, however, the former couple – who share four children together: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – are now co-parenting peacefully.

“Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting really well lately,” a source exclusively shared. We Weekly about Skims founder and “Gold Digger” artist. “They are very civil with each other and at the moment there are no problems. They both treat each other with mutual respect.

The exes’ current relationship is a far cry from their tumultuous back-and-forth earlier this year.

In February, after Kardashian and Davidson were photographed on a Valentine’s Day date, West took to Instagram to declare his love to his ex – and slam the Body Body Body star.

“IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE, YELL YOU MOST LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER,” the Grammy winner wrote in the since-deleted post.

Just 10 days earlier, the keeping up with the Kardashians alum condemned her ex-husband’s repeated remarks on social media, calling West’s “constant attacks” on her “hurtful” and saying that “Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation of in such a negative and public manner only causes more pain for all”.

Four months later, however, Kardashian revealed that her co-parenting relationship with the designer had improved.

“It’s going well,” the KKW Beauty founder revealed on Today on June 21, explaining that the family was celebrating “Father’s Day at home.” She said: “The children spent the day with [their dad] then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked.

The California native seems to be in a good place after the drama with West – and in her relationship with Davidson.

“I think I will never stop being myself. All I can do is control how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you, and I’ve protected him for so long,” Kardashian told her family in a May episode of The Kardashians. “But I said, ‘I’m never going to let that happen to you guys again. For once in my life, I feel strong. I won’t let anyone treat you guys [that] path, or myself.

As for her romance with the King of Staten Island actor, Kardashian and Davidson ‘can’t get enough of it,’ second source exclusively says We on Wednesday, August 3, noting that the couple are “still very much in love with each other.”

Although they are currently doing long distance – the comedian is in Australia filming his next movie Wizards! and Kardashian flew out to see him last month – the couple found ways to make their communication “exciting”.

“They send love notes to each other while the other sleeps and FaceTime whenever their schedules meet,” the insider added.

