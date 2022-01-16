“Kim Kardashian didn’t give me the address of my daughter’s birthday party”

Kanye West he wants to be a part of the children’s lives in spite of that Kim Kardashian makes things difficult for him. The rapper went to the daughter birthday, but he stated that Kim had not shared the address of the party with him. Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. Meanwhile, the singer – whose name is now Ye – is accused of shoving and punching a fan who asked him for an autograph outside a private club.

Read also> Can Yaman a There is mail for you, the moving surprise of a Sicilian boy who grew up without a father

As reported by Independent, West shared a video on Instagram Stories wishing his daughter a “happy birthday” and stating that “he was not allowed to know where his party was.” West said he was striving to be a better father and also asked his fans for support.

This is so sad. Let Ye see his kids. pic.twitter.com/KswGKHpj0Q – Photos Of Ye (@PhotosOfKanye) January 15, 2022

The video has since been canceled, with social media footage of other guests showing West attending the event. In the meantime, however, the news of the report of beatings against him went around the world. The accident allegedly took place near the Soho Warehouse, in Los Angeles, late at night.

Last updated: Sunday 16 January 2022, 13:32



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED