Kim Kardashian Has Definitely Forgot About Kanye West in These Hot Vacation Pics

It seems to be more than ever the mad love between Kim Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

For their very first summer together, the couple pulled out all the stops with a colorful program. The couple has indeed decided to put down their suitcases in Bora Bora in the Bahamas. And the reality TV star seems to have taken full advantage of her well-deserved vacation in the photos posted on her Instagram account.

We see, among other things, the two lovers take selfies in casual outfits. A snap shows the 28-year-old former Saturday Night Live actor leaning in to kiss him while he’s shirtless. Another photo shows Kim K with her feet placed on her stomach, in a lascivious pause. On each of the moments immortalized, the complicity seems to be in order between the two stars who relive a love worthy of a couple of teenagers.

Already several tattoos dedicated to Kim K

Moreover, Pete Davidson did not hesitate to make several tattoos with the effigy of the star on his already well decorated body. The first read “My girl is a lawyer…”. Another reads “Yasmine and Aladdin,” referring to the characters they both played on the Saturday Night Life show the day they met. In the blink of an eye, Pete offered Kim the famous carpet where they had shot the scene as well as their costumes. Another tattoo showing the initials “KNSCP” was chosen in reference to Kim and her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

If the couple had been able to surprise at first, it seems that they have become the darling of social networks. “He’s exactly what she needed after her divorce, someone who makes her laugh and enjoys the good times. The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete was the best antidote”revealed a person of his entourage to the magazine Peoplelast November.