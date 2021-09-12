Kim Kardashian

Misadventure for the second child of the American model and influencer

“Who do you think he has cry Moreover today? Mine child Yes is Broken the arm in different points. I am not well”. Like this Kim Kardashian revealed that his 5-year-old son, Saint, fractured his upper limb.

The model and influencer posted a couple of photos: in the first you can see the child, born of love with her ex-husband Kayne West, taken from above, sitting on a chair to casters and ready for the medical attention, while in the second you see the right arm with a brace, accompanied by the words “poor child”.

Kim Kardashian, tears of tension

In both cases, Kim never showed the suffering face of Saint, a choice much appreciated by followers and did not reveal the dynamic of the unfortunate incident but admitted to having spilled some tear for the voltage and the sorry for the suffering of the child.

It was not an easy year for the second child of the American designer and entrepreneur: a September of the 2020 Saint was infected from Coronavirus. Kardashian herself announced it: “Sainty has just tested positive at Covid and North (8 year old daughter) says that feels bad. I’m trying not to scare anyone, but I’m alone very worried“.

