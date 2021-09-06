Kim Kardashian is in Rome and she brought her glam squad with her

If you are in Rome, keep your eyes open: you might cross paths Kim Kardashian!

The 40-year-old star arrived in the Italian capital with her glam squad: makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and hair stylist Chris Appleton.

All three together have visited the Colosseum and Kim Kardashian posted some images in the Stories. Here, on Chris Appleton’s Instagram account you can see a photo.

It is not yet known why the queen of US reality shows is in Italy but, given the presence of her glam squad, it can be deduced that she is here for some work project (as well as for a cultural visit to the Colosseum).

Recently Kim Kardashian opened up about the divorce from Kanye West, explaining why the rapper is no longer the right man for her.

The Kimyes got married right in our country, in Florence, in 2014. They had four children: North, aged 7, Saint, 5 years old, Chicago, 3 years old and Psalm 2 years.

Last February, the star has filed the documents to ask for a divorce in court. The rapper has instead completed its paperwork in April. They are on the same wavelength on the subject of separation of assets (which will follow the prenuptial agreement) and both have requested joint custody of the children.

Meanwhile, it looks like Kanye West has already opened a new romance chapter: talk about a new couple alert with model Irina Shayk.

ph: getty images