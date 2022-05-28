Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos With Daughter North West At Kravis’ Wedding

Almost a week after the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, held in Portofino, Italy, Kim Kardashian used her Instagram account to share unpublished photos of the event.

Under the name of “Kravis Forever”, the 41-year-old businesswoman uploaded adorable postcards in which she appears accompanied by her sister Khloe, and her eldest daughter, North West, who gave much to talk about the outfit he chose for the wedding. Composed of black pants and blouse, a cape with white lace trim, large gold accessories and huge platform boots.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian with little North West

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

In another of the photos, the new spouses are seen in front of the altar, swearing eternal love. and in one more walking inside the castle, holding hands.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot once again in Italy

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Kim Kardashian kisses North West on the mouth

No doubt the Photos that have attracted the most attention were one in which Kim is seen kissing her daughter North on the mouth and another in which she appears holding her hand.

“My baby with me in Italy,” she wrote on Instagram Stories, reposting the cute photos.

Kim Kardashian traveled to Italy with her little North West

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

At the moment, the publication registers more than 2 million reactions and dozens of comments in which followers of the socialite filled Kanye West’s eldest daughter with compliments, because of how beautiful she looked.

It should be remembered that when the first photos of North at Kravis’s pre-wedding parties were leaked, Kim Kardashian was heavily criticized for dressing her daughter in adult clothes, ensuring that the garments were not the most suitable for an eight-year-old girl.

