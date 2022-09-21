Kim Kardashian Sparkles in Silver Cropped Shorts and Matching Strapless Top: Photos

Image Credit: Stewart Cook/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian never misses an opportunity for glamour. And the SKIM mogul, 41, went all out for a new photo shoot, which she teased on Instagram on Tuesday, September 21. All eyes were on Kim as she modeled a little silver outfit and blonde locks for the photoshoot.

The reality star smolders in the behind-the-scenes snaps, which were taken in a professional studio. In the photos, Kim strutted towards the camera to show off her hourglass figure in a cropped bustier covered in shimmering mirror shards. Designed to look sexy, the structured top helped lift Kim’s already impressive cleavage, while showing off a hint of her flat abs.

Kim continued to stun in a pair of matching silver hot pants, which helped show off the mother-of-four’s toned legs and hourglass figure. Continuing the drama, the Calabasas native threw a long black dress over her arms as she got her ready for the camera.

She was wearing her hair and makeup for the moment, flaunting smoky eyes and a peach-colored pout. Her tanned skin shone from every angle. Continuing to embrace her blonde era, Kim piled her platinum locks on top of her head in a romantic bun with several loose locks framing her face.

Kim’s fan club took to the comments section to highlight her. BFFs Paris Hilton wrote “Magnificent”, while Simon Huck dropped a lone fire emoji.

The star of The Kardashians hasn’t slowed down for a second since announcing her split from the comedian pete davidson in August. Since then, his schedule has been filled with interviews and events.

Kim even admitted that she was taking some time off the dating game on the September 14 episode of The late show. There she told the host James Cordon, “I just want to relax for a minute. I think I need time for myself and to concentrate, to finish my studies, all that.