Kim Kardashian speaks out after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks

PEOPLE – After the remarks deemed anti-Semitic made by Kanye West on October 8 on his Instagram account, access to which was restricted to him in the process, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian reacted for the first time.

She published a tweet this Monday, October 24, in which she claims that “hate speech is never acceptable or excusable”.

“I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against it”she adds.

In addition, many American stars shared this post in recent hours on social networks, such as comedian Amy Schumer, where it is written: “I support my Jewish friend and the Jewish people”.

The banner of a white supremacist group

Other celebrities, such as actress Florence Pugh or singer Banks, have condemned a white supremacist group that expressed support for Kanye West’s anti-Semitic remarks.

“So devastating. Fuck Kanye West. It’s so dangerous what he’s doing.”Banks wrote, sharing a photo where members of this supremacist group can be seen performing Nazi salutes on a bridge over a Los Angeles freeway, behind a banner that reads: “Kanye is right about the Jews”.

In his publications deemed anti-Semitic, the American rapper notably echoed conspiracy theses on the supposed influence of the Jewish community.

“I will use you as an example to show the Jewish people who told you to call me that no one can threaten me or influence me”he wrote, for example, in an exchange with rapper Diddy, who had criticized his T-shirt where it was written “White Lives Matter”at the center of another controversy.

Kanye West also recently gave an interview to Fox News, the conservatives’ favorite channel. The interview, already controversial, became even more so when the media Vice had published unaired excerpts, in which the rapper made remarks imbued with racist conspiracy theories.

