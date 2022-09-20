Kim Kardashian steals the show from big sister Kourtney with sleazy new move

KIM Kardashian is about to steal the show from her big sister Kourtney.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, has announced a sleazy new business move after Kourtney, 43, decided to launch her own new brand.

Following Kourtney’s announcement that her new vitamin gum company, Lemme, was launching on September 27, Kim chose the same date for her own launch.

The siblings have booked the calendar twice as Kim will also launch a new line of SKIMS bras on September 27.

Kim posted to Instagram on Tuesday, a week before the launch, and shared a racy photo of herself covering her nipples in a black sheer bra.

“SKIMS Bras launches Tuesday, September 27 at 9:00 a.m. PT only on SKIMS.COM,” Kim told his 330 million followers.

As the reality stars’ friends and fans shared their excitement, Kourtney may have felt a little off guard.

She announced on September 12 that her very first line of vitamins and supplements would go on sale on September 27.

The Poosh founder told her 197 million followers that the products took five years to make.

“Introducing Lemme – my new line of vitamins and supplements that I have created to become a divine and wellness part of your daily life,” she wrote to her fans.

While Kardashian fanatics speculate there could be an ongoing rivalry between the sisters, 2022 has been a huge year for Kourtney.

She gained media attention for her marriage to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, 46, which involved three marriages, including a massive party in Portofino, Italy.

Thanks to her rock star boyfriend, she also became the very first Kardashian to attend the Oscars, walking the red carpet as Travis’ plus one.

Lemme is Kourtney’s first major business launch since she launched her lifestyle blog Poosh in 2019.

EXPANDING EMPIRE

But it looks like the new Mrs. Barker might also have another brand in the works.

The US Sun can reveal that Kourtney filed a trademark for a company named Unplug on February 15.

However, it is still unclear what products or services this brand can offer.

It comes after she also released a huge collab with fast fashion giant Boohoo earlier this month.

Along with her money from the family’s long-established reality career and other brand deals, Kourtney’s net worth is estimated at $65 million.

However, Kim is still considerably wealthier, her worth estimated at $1.8 billion.

Besides SKIMS, she is also the founder of skincare brand SKKN and recently announced that she is going into private equity with Skky Partners.

