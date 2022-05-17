Kim Kardashian swears by this pencil for perfect eyebrows

Earlier this month, Kim Kardashian didn’t go unnoticed when she appeared at the long-awaited 2022 Met Gala. By wearing the dress of cinema icon Marilyn Monroe, the star made a lot of noise about her, in particular because of the drastic diet she had to follow to be able to fit into the famous dress. On the beauty side, Kim Kardashian wanted to pay tribute to the actress to the end since she even swapped her brown hair for an ultra-elegant platinum blonde bun. For the make-up, she chose to display fairly discreet nude lips and beautifully defined eyebrows that were a little lighter than usual to match her new hair color.

Kim Kardashian’s favorite eyebrow pencil: Makeup by Mario’s “master blade”

To achieve this extraordinary look, the star of the Kardashian clan called on her own makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic. And good news, the famous make-up artist revealed the name of the products used to obtain the sensational look of Kim K. In the list, Mario dug into his reserve since he underlined the eyebrows of the star with the pencil ” Master Blade” in “Dirty Blonde” from her own Makeup By Mario makeup line. On his Instagram account, he also wanted to express his gratitude: “So honored to have been part of this emblematic moment”, he wrote in a post. “Marilyn and her makeup artist, Whitey, have always been huge inspirations to me since I started my career as a makeup artist. Having this opportunity to do Kim’s makeup while she wore Marilyn’s iconic dress is a moment I will never forget. And neither do we.