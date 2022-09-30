Kim Kardashian very worried about the health of her sister Khloé Kardashian!

Nothing is going well for Kim Kardashian! The businesswoman would be very worried about her sister Khloé who continues to lose weight.

Kim Kardashian continues to unleash passions… Just like Khloé. Last I heard, Kanye West’s ex would also be very worried about the latter! The cause ? Her intriguing weight loss. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Is Kim Kardashian manipulating Khloé?

Kim Kardashian is definitely one of the women the most famous of the moment! In her own way, the businesswoman has moreover revolutionized the world of reality television.

Inspired by her sidekick Paris Hilton, the influencer launched her own family-focused show: The Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

On screen, she honored all aspects of her private life. But after having chained the shootings, the aunt of Stormi acted the end of the program in 2020.

“This show made us who we are, and I will be forever indebted to everyone who has played a part in building our careers and changing our lives forever,” has thus informed Kim Kardashian via his social networks.

After this shock announcement, his fans were happy to discover his new show called: “The Kardashians”.

Same principle ! Kim Kardashian has given pride of place to her concerns and projects with her loved ones. But internet users accuse him of using his sister Khloé!

Facing the camera, the young woman has several times mentioned his relationship with Tristan Thompson. Thus causing twists and turns to the delight of Kim Kardashian! Remember, the infidelities of the basketball player also caused the end of their story.

In the process, he also had to do paternity tests after chaining dead-end relationships. A situation that would have suffered enormously Koko.

Tristan Thompson’s ex worries his fans

A few weeks ago, Khloé Kardashian welcomed a baby boy thanks to a surrogate mother. The father is none other than Tristan Thompson.

If the daughter of Kris Jenner assures everything that she is done with him, some Internet users doubt about her feelings. For them, North’s aunt would find it hard to turn the page.

And constantly harping on his problems in The Kardashians would not help the situation. Quite the contrary!

In any case, the physical appearance of this latest hits the headlines to this day. The reason ? His impressive weight loss challenges!

It is true that in recent years, Kim Kardashian’s sister has completely transformed? If for a time, she assumed her curves, to this day, True’s mother displays an almost slender silhouette!

Would Khoé Kardashian test a miracle diet? Could his worries have caused such a change?

Kim Kardashian wondered a lot about this… And she got her answer. “You look very skinny,” she threw at him in a sequence of The Kardashians. “Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to report them, texted me and said they were a little worried about you because you’re really skinny. I said, ‘I think she’s a little stressed (…). »

a little annoyed, Khloé Kardashian finally confessed that she had been marked by all his stories with Tristan Thompson. To the point of being traumatized… Confidences that marked Kim Kardashian!