Kim Kardashian’s baggy jeans are Y2K

Thanks to the debut of Red (Taylor’s Version), we will remember 2021 for being the year we rediscovered the break-up song. Looking at the new year, the mood we are in is exactly the opposite. The credit goes to Kim Kardashian – although she could have avoided spoiling the ending of Spider-Man, and his bold, free and brash character. Just think that, even if now he seems quite busy with Julia Fox in a reality show that could be called “celebrity couple”, with Kim Kanye West he tried to the last: she in the meantime passed the exam to become a lawyer and, the one day after DONDA’s author said he still loves her, Kim has (re) filed for divorce. But above all, the only true Balenci Girl of our time continues to show off a breathtaking wardrobe: the proof comes from his latest post and destroyed effect jeans she wore for the photo shoot.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

1 2 3 4 5 6). If you’ve always believed that when love ends, time seems to stand still, don’t panic, Kim Kardashian has found a way to erase all bad memories. Strong, magnetic, ethereal, the personification of celebrity continues to surprise followers and confirms that she is the only queen of American (trash) culture: on the evening of January 10, Italian time, Kim appeared in total black outfit on Instagram. In the comments everyone is betting that the photos were taken by Pete Davidson – comedian of the SNL and her alleged new boyfriend. Scrolling, impossible not to wonder if behind the baggy pant to scream by Kim Kardashian there is the hand of Demna and Balenciaga.

Fashion 2022: Kim Kardashian’s baggy black jeans are the Y2K-trend baggy black pants we all want

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Down to the hips, the baggy jeans chosen by Kim Kardashian let the body breathe, wrap the hip and enhance the sculptural physique. Looking down, three aggressive cuts – top right and knee height – infuse the garment with a destroyed touch, tearing the dark, resistant and heavy fabric (denim). Looking at the Y2K model it is difficult to imagine a better match than the Maximillian leotard: in a perfect game of contrasts, volumes and proportions, an optical effect is born from the encounter of the black trousers with the plunging neckline of the matching top, reminiscent of a cut-out detail. To complete the plan, Kim chooses a black pointed boot – which many will have already recognized.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io